Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack, French UN push

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks in Paris on Tuesday after a Washington-based NGO was struck by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, adding pressure on the United States to toughen its stance in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken arrived in the French capital before heading to Brussels for a NATO ministerial meeting on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to visit, with Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, a weapons' factory providing howitzer canons to Ukraine, before meeting with Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and with President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron has in recent weeks adopted a more hawkish stance towards Russia, amid fears that Ukraine is losing ground and support in the war, notably as the United States struggles to approve a multi-billion dollar military aid package for Kyiv.

Russia says working to remove Taliban from list of terror organizations
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:57 PM
Former president Reuven Rivlin calls for elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 12:37 PM
Iran's oil exports reached $35 billion in last 12 months
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:31 PM
Destruction of Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system - WHO
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:23 PM
Hostile drone falls in Jordan near Ramon Airport in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 12:23 PM
Spain PM urges Israel to clarify airstrike circumstances on aid workers
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 11:40 AM
IDF begins sending draft orders to haredim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 11:14 AM
Tehran Jewish community condemns strike on IRGC officers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 10:47 AM
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 10:13 AM
Court to rule if police officer responsible for killing Ethiopian teen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 09:32 AM
IDF to test sirens in towns in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 08:25 AM
US tells Iran it 'had no involvement' in Israel strike
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 07:12 AM
Blinken talks with Mahmoud Abbas after new PA cabinet announced
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/02/2024 07:08 AM
North Korea seeks to cause confusion in South Korea with missiles
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 05:28 AM
Australia confirms death of aid worker in Gaza, seeks answers
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 03:03 AM