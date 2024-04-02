Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills 15 people, mayor says

At least 27 people were killed when a fire broke out during daytime renovation work at a nightclub in central Istanbul, the city governor's office said on Tuesday.

Firefighters and other first responders surrounded the charred and smoking entrance to the club, which occupies two floors underneath a 16-story residential building in the city's Gayrettepe district.

The governor's office said that one more injured person was in critical condition at a hospital.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that three prosecutors were investigating the blaze, and five people were ordered to be detained.