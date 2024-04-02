UK summons Israeli envoy over death of World Central Kitchen aid workers

UK summons Israeli ambassador over deaths of aid workers in Gaza on Tuesday,

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 2, 2024 19:15
World Central Kitchen (WCK) barge loaded with food arrives off the Gaza coast, March 15, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
World Central Kitchen (WCK) barge loaded with food arrives off the Gaza coast, March 15, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Britain on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador over the deaths of aid workers in Gaza, the foreign ministry said.

"I set out the Government's unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British Nationals," Britain's Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, said.

"I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured), in Amman, Jordan December 20, 2023. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured), in Amman, Jordan December 20, 2023. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

David Cameron speaks to Israel Katz

Separately, Foreign Secretary David Cameron posted on X that he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, to underline that the deaths were "completely unacceptable."



