UK summons Israeli envoy over death of World Central Kitchen aid workers

Britain on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador over the deaths of aid workers in Gaza, the foreign ministry said.

"I set out the Government's unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British Nationals," Britain's Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, said.

"I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured), in Amman, Jordan December 20, 2023. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

David Cameron speaks to Israel Katz

Separately, Foreign Secretary David Cameron posted on X that he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, to underline that the deaths were "completely unacceptable."

I spoke with Israeli FM @Israel_Katz to underline that the deaths of @WCKitchen aid workers in Gaza, including three British Nationals, are completely unacceptable.Israel must urgently explain how this happened & make major changes to ensure safety of aid workers on the ground. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 2, 2024

"Israel must urgently explain how this happened and make major changes to ensure safety of aid workers on the ground," Cameron said in the post.