Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden: Israel did not do enough to avoid harm to civilians, aid workers in Gaza

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 3, 2024 03:14

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was "outraged and heartbroken" by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that killed seven people working for World Central Kitchen (WCK) and he called on Israel to do more to protect aid workers.

Israel's investigation of the incident "must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public," Biden said in a statement.

"Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident," he said. "This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed."

The strike on the WCK convoy killed citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that the strike was tragic and unintended, and the Israeli military pledged an independent inquiry.

Biden said Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers or civilians in Gaza.

IDF Chief of Staff promises investigation on Gaza aid workers' deaths
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 01:44 AM
Hostile aircraft warning sounds in the Arava, southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 01:07 AM
North Korea says it successfully test-fired new hypersonic missile
By REUTERS
04/03/2024 12:11 AM
Five protesters arrested in anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem
By SHLOMI HELLER
04/02/2024 11:18 PM
Six children dead, 14 injured in Iraq road accident
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 10:06 PM
Rishi Sunak demands probe into death of aid workers in Netanyahu call
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 09:59 PM
Sudan suspends Al Arabiya, Al Hadath, Sky News Arabia's operations
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 09:51 PM
IDF strikes terror cell who fired rockets from southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 09:28 PM
Israel's Kohelet Policy Forum to reduce activities - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 08:20 PM
UAE pausing aid through maritime corridor pending investigation
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 07:31 PM
Belgian Holocaust survivors' home graffitied with swastika
By MICHAEL STARR
04/02/2024 07:20 PM
Russian missile attack in Ukraine's Dnipro injures 13, governor says
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 07:00 PM
Police finds weapons, cash in Palestinian town of Eizariya, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 06:37 PM
Turkey condemns Israeli strike on Iran in Syria
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 06:12 PM
IDF reserves doctor severely wounded in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 06:03 PM