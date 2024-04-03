Jerusalem Post
Norway parliament receives bomb threat, police say

By REUTERS
APRIL 3, 2024

Norway's parliament received a bomb threat on Wednesday. Police ramped up security around the building, the Oslo police said. Members of parliament continued their deliberations, parliament's live video stream showed.

"We are on the scene ... to secure the parliament and prevent potential incidents. We have no information so far that there is a threat to third parties," a police spokesperson told Reuters.

A parliament spokesperson said it was not possible to enter the building, and public audiences had left while police investigated the matter.

