WhatsApp goes down, offline worldwide, users report

Messaging application WhatsApp appeared to be down for worldwide users on Wednesday evening, as per reports and testimonies on social media.

The application did not allow users to send or receive messages.

WhatsApp, nor its parent company Meta, issued a comment on the malfunction as of Wednesday evening.

Moments later, users also reported issues using sister application Instagram. Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

The application appeared to begin working again later on Wednesday evening.

According to Maariv's Dr. Itay Gal, about an hour after the disruptions began in Meta and after WhatsApp began to return to regular activity, global disruptions were still being registered on Instagram.

Users in Israel and worldwide reported of difficulties in uploading content to the platform.

This is a developing story.