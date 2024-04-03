Jerusalem Post
Business & Innovation
All News
 

WhatsApp goes down, offline worldwide, users report

The messaging application did not allow users to send or receive messages.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 3, 2024 22:04
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration (photo credit: REUTERS)
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Messaging application WhatsApp appeared to be down for worldwide users on Wednesday evening, as per reports and testimonies on social media.

The application did not allow users to send or receive messages.

WhatsApp, nor its parent company Meta, issued a comment on the malfunction as of Wednesday evening. 

Moments later, users also reported issues using sister application Instagram.

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

The application appeared to begin working again later on Wednesday evening.

According to Maariv's Dr. Itay Gal, about an hour after the disruptions began in Meta and after WhatsApp began to return to regular activity, global disruptions were still being registered on Instagram.

Users in Israel and worldwide reported of difficulties in uploading content to the platform.

This is a developing story.



