Russia detains three more people over concert shooting, news agencies say

By REUTERS

Russia's FSB security service has detained three more people suspected of involvement in last month's mass shooting at a concert hall near Moscow, Russian news agencies quoted the FSB as saying on Thursday.

A Russian citizen and two foreign citizens, all of them originally from Central Asia, were detained in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Omsk, Interfax quoted an FSB statement as saying.

According to the FSB, two of the detainees transferred money for the purchase of firearms and vehicles used in the attack on the Crocus City Hall on March 22, in which at least 144 people were killed. The third detainee was directly involved in recruiting accomplices to the attack and financing the perpetrators.

This is a developing story. 

