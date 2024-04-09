Jerusalem Post
UK's Cameron: Position on arms sales to Israel unchanged

By REUTERS
APRIL 9, 2024

British foreign minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that Britain's position on arms sales to Israel remained unchanged after the latest assessment of the government's legal advice.

"The latest assessment leaves our position on export licences unchanged. This is consistent with the advice that I and other ministers have received," Cameron said at a press conference with his U.S. counterpart in Washington. "And as ever, we will keep the position under review."

Last week, three former senior UK judges joined more than 600 members of the British legal profession in calling for the government to halt arms sales to Israel, saying it could make Britain complicit in genocide in Gaza.

Britain supplied 42 million pounds ($53 million) of arms to Israel in 2022.

