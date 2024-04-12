Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir holds special situation assessment on Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir held a special situation assessment at the ministry headquarters, according to a Friday press statement.

The meeting was held together with the Commissioner of Police, the acting Chief of the Israel Prison Service, the Fire and Rescue Commissioner, and security officials as part of the assessments of the security forces in the interior of the country in the face of the security situation and the threats from Iran.

The meeting aimed to refine and improve the readiness of the Israel Police, the Israeli Prison Service, and the Fire and Rescue teams, as well as maintain the routine of life of the citizens of Israel.

Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile launch
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 08:41 PM
Fighter jets strike Hezbollah compounds in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 08:32 PM
Jewish Federations of North America emergency drive exceeds $800 million
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 07:24 PM
Protestors outside NY Qatar embassy: Rape, kidnapping not values in Isla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 07:09 PM
About 500 activists demonstrate outside Yoav Gallant's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 06:52 PM
Hamas yet to respond to hostage release proposal
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
04/12/2024 06:25 PM
IDF distribute leaflets with photos of hostages in Rafah
By WALLA!
04/12/2024 05:48 PM
White House presses Israel on Gaza aid efforts, awaits Hamas response
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 05:46 PM
UN says waterborne illnesses spread in Gaza due to heat and unsafe water
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 05:43 PM
Lufthansa extends Tehran flights suspension until April 18, dpa reports
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 04:49 PM
Labor leader Merav Michaeli: Netanyahu torpedoing hostage deals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:29 PM
Rocket sirens sound in the North for the first time in 48 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:26 PM
FM Katz requests Argentina designate the IRGC as a terrorist group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:02 PM
UN warns of Gazan refugees in Egypt crisis as impeding resolution
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 03:58 PM
Spain says 'clear' signs Europe ready to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 02:15 PM