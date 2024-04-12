Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran for six days

By REUTERS

Austrian Airlines, the last West European airline flying to Iran, said it was suspending all flights from Vienna to Tehran until April 18 in response to escalating tensions in the region.

Austria had continued flying for longer than its German parent Lufthansa since Vienna's closer proximity to Tehran meant it could more easily abort flights or be forced to leave staff in Tehran overnight.

Earlier on Friday, Austria's foreign ministry followed Germany in urging its citizens to leave Iran.

"Routes that pass through Iranian air space will also be modified," Austrian Airlines said in a statement. "The safety of our passengers and crews have highest priority."

 

 

 

Orthodox Jewish man stabbed multiple times outside New York home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 12:21 AM
'Escalation risk': Germany urges its citizens to leave Iran
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 11:15 PM
UN says 45 migrants missing after boat capsizes in Mediterranean
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 08:47 PM
Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile launch
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 08:41 PM
National Security Minister Ben-Gvir holds special situation assessment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 08:07 PM
Jewish Federations of North America emergency drive exceeds $800 million
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 07:24 PM
Protestors outside NY Qatar embassy: Rape, kidnapping not values in Isla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 07:09 PM
About 500 activists demonstrate outside Yoav Gallant's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 06:52 PM
Hamas yet to respond to hostage release proposal
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
04/12/2024 06:25 PM
IDF distribute leaflets with photos of hostages in Rafah
By WALLA!
04/12/2024 05:48 PM
White House presses Israel on Gaza aid efforts, awaits Hamas response
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 05:46 PM
UN says waterborne illnesses spread in Gaza due to heat and unsafe water
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 05:43 PM
Lufthansa extends Tehran flights suspension until April 18, dpa reports
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 04:49 PM
Labor leader Merav Michaeli: Netanyahu torpedoing hostage deals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:29 PM
Rocket sirens sound in the North for the first time in 48 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:26 PM