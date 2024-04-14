NYPD deploying resources to houses of worship, sensitive locations in city

The New York Police Department said it's continuing to monitor "recent events in Israel.

"While there are no credible threats to New York City at this time, NYPD said it will continue to deploy resources to houses of worship and sensitive locations throughout the city.

New York City "unequivocally stands with the State of Israel" in the face of this direct attack and escalation by Iran, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Saturday night.

Adams said he's been briefed on the unfolding situation.

No direct threat to New York City at the moment

Adams reiterated there is no direct or imminent threat to New York City at this time. New York City Mayor Eric Adams Hails Israeli Innovation at Tel Aviv Soirée (credit: CAM)

“As mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, the significance of this attack for Jewish New Yorkers — many of whom have family in Israel right now — is not lost on me, especially less than 10 days before Passover begins," Adams said.

“Our intelligence and counterterrorism teams will continue to closely monitor the situation," he said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is also monitoring the developments between Iran and Israel, according to a post on X.

"While there are no credible threats to Los Angeles at this time, we are committed to ensuring safeguards to houses of worship and sensitive areas throughout all communities in Los Angeles," LAPD said.