Jordan PM says escalation in region would lead to 'dangerous paths'

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 14, 2024 12:54

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Sunday any escalation in the region would lead to "dangerous paths" and said that there was a need to reduce escalation by all parties.

In remarks to the cabinet, Khasawneh said the country's armed forces would confront any attempt by any party that sought to endanger the kingdom's security.

The staunch US ally's air defenses intercepted and downed dozens of Iranian drones and missiles that flew over the country's airspace in the direction of Israeli targets, security sources said.

Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 01:18 PM
Iran summons the British, French and German ambassadors - ILNA
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 01:13 PM
Several Iranian domestic flights canceled until Monday morning - Mehr
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:56 PM
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:37 PM
UAE calls for end of escalation to avoid regional repercussions
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:17 PM
Hamas says Iran's attack on Israel was 'natural right'
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 11:53 AM
War cabinet to convene at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:48 AM
Most of the Iranian drones over Syria were downed by Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 11:33 AM
IDF pours cold water on reports of Gazans returning north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:09 AM
IDF jets strike in the Beqaa Valley deep in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:07 AM
Nevatim base sustains minor damage following hit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:06 AM
Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon reopen airspace after Iran attacks
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:34 AM
Israeli military says France helped in defense against Iranian attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:32 AM
Two killed, seven wounded in fire in a building in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 08:11 AM
Israel Airports Authority announces reopening of Israeli airspace
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 08:09 AM