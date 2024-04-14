Jordan PM says escalation in region would lead to 'dangerous paths'

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Sunday any escalation in the region would lead to "dangerous paths" and said that there was a need to reduce escalation by all parties.

In remarks to the cabinet, Khasawneh said the country's armed forces would confront any attempt by any party that sought to endanger the kingdom's security.

The staunch US ally's air defenses intercepted and downed dozens of Iranian drones and missiles that flew over the country's airspace in the direction of Israeli targets, security sources said.