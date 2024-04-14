Jerusalem Post
Ukraine's Zelensky condemns Iranian attack on Israel

By REUTERS
APRIL 14, 2024 15:24

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday condemned Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel, calling for efforts to prevent a further escalation in the Middle East conflict.

"Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict, and the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world," he wrote on social media platform X.

Iran has supplied thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones to Russia throughout its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. These have been used to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses and hit infrastructure far from the front lines.

Zelenskiy repeated his call for the US Congress to pass a stalled bill which would provide billions of dollars of military aid to Ukraine and Israel.

