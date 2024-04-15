US Centcom destroyed more than 80 one-way drones from Iran and Yemen intended to strike Israel

“CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran,” the military said.

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 15, 2024 04:10
A view of ballistic missiles during a military parade held by the Houthis to mark the anniversary of their takeover in Sanaa, Yemen September 21, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
US forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, on Saturday and Sunday destroyed more than 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground prior to their launch in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM said in a post on X.

Iran launched an attack late on Saturday on Israeli territory with drones and missiles in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike near its embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders.

Only modest damage caused by the attack

The attack by more than 300 missiles and drones, mostly launched from inside Iran, caused only modest damage as most were shot down by Israel's Iron Dome defense system and with help from the United States, Britain, France and Jordan.

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
"CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security," the US military said.



