Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN chief calls for maximum restraint after Iran's attack on Israel

By REUTERS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum restraint on Sunday after Iran's attack on Israel, as he reminded members of the world body that acts of reprisal involving the use of force are barred under international law.

"The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate," Guterres told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran's regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza.

Egypt's FM expresses need for restraint after Iran drone attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:49 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah buildings and infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 09:38 PM
Britain summons Iran's ‍chargé d'affaires over drone attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:23 PM
US and Iran had contact through Swiss intermediaries ahead of attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:46 PM
Jordan FM summons Iranian ambassador
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:39 PM
Washington and Amman in conversation
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 08:06 PM
Turkey tells US it is worried about escalation of Middle East crisis
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 07:57 PM
Russian, Iranian FMS warn against further escalation in Middle East
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 07:53 PM
Lebanese Hezbollah praises Iranian attack on Israel as a 'brave' decisio
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 07:22 PM
Netanyahu to convene cabinet after Iran attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 07:13 PM
UK's Cameron says he condemned Iran's attack in 'strongest terms'
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 07:09 PM
Schools remain closed on Monday, Home Front Command announces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 06:05 PM
Significant losses in DR Congo landslide
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 06:01 PM
Iran's FM informed US their attacks on Israel will be limited
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 05:13 PM
G7 leaders to discuss Iranian attack at 1400 GMT
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 04:55 PM