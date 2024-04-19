Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US officials say Ukraine will get weapons in weeks once aid approved, Shmyhal says

By REUTERS

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday welcomed progress on $61 billion in US military and budget aid that has been stuck in Congress, saying that US officials assured him Kyiv could expect to get new weapons in weeks once the aid is approved.

Shmyhal told a news conference that leaders of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and finance officials from many countries underscored that support for Ukraine remained a priority as it continued to battle Russia's invasion.

He said Ukrainian officials had detailed discussions about how to use frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, and he expected some results this year.

S&P cuts Israel's long-term ratings to A+ from AA-
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 02:05 AM
Russian air defence intercepts 25 airborne targets over Belgorod region
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 02:03 AM
Saudi Arabia placed this condition on normalization with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 10:34 PM
US has imposed additional travel restrictions on Iranian FM delegation
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 09:28 PM
Iran warns Israel against further military action
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 08:40 PM
Poland charges man with plans of a possible Zelensky attack
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 08:05 PM
Judge dismisses second juror in Trump's hush money criminal trial
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 07:51 PM
Anti-tank missiles hit building in Yiron, no casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:29 PM
Israeli Officials establish special task force to combat crime in Arab
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:09 PM
US lawmakers introduce bill to support nuclear fusion development
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 06:58 PM
Sirens sounded in Western Galilee, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 06:47 PM
Earthquake jolts Turkish province of Tokat, AFAD says
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 06:41 PM
UN Security Council to vote Thursday on Palestinian UN membership
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 05:09 PM
US, Israel to hold virtual meeting Thursday on Rafah
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 04:29 PM
Russia convicts hypersonic scientist with treason and jails him
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 03:15 PM