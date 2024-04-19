US officials say Ukraine will get weapons in weeks once aid approved, Shmyhal says

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday welcomed progress on $61 billion in US military and budget aid that has been stuck in Congress, saying that US officials assured him Kyiv could expect to get new weapons in weeks once the aid is approved.

Shmyhal told a news conference that leaders of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and finance officials from many countries underscored that support for Ukraine remained a priority as it continued to battle Russia's invasion.

He said Ukrainian officials had detailed discussions about how to use frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, and he expected some results this year.