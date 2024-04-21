IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in three different locations in southern Lebanon

Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in three different locations in southern Lebanon during an overnight operation, the military said Sunday morning.
Jets attacked an observation post in the Odaisseh area in addition to two military structures in the Khiam area.
IDF jets strike a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon. April 21, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).
The military further noted that during one of the strikes, a terrorist was located operating from within a Hezbollah military structure in the Tayr Harfa area. The structure was subsequently destroyed by the jets.