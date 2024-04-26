Yemen's Houthis targeted the MSC Darwin ship in the Gulf of Aden, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Thursday, as Houthi forces have staged attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted MSC Darwin ship in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS04/26/2024 12:12 AM
