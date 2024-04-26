Jerusalem Post
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted MSC Darwin ship in Gulf of Aden

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 26, 2024 00:05

Yemen's Houthis targeted the MSC Darwin ship in the Gulf of Aden, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on Thursday, as Houthi forces have staged attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.



