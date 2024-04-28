FM Israel Katz: Prepare for a wave of antisemitism should ICC issue warrants

Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed all of Israel's diplomatic delegations abroad to "prepare immediately for a severe wave of antisemitic, anti-Jewish, and anti-Israel outbursts globally," citing the possibility that the International Criminal Court (ICC) could issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

In his statement, Katz called on the ICC not to issue warrants and to reject the premise behind doing so.

"There's nothing more distorted than attempting to prevent Israel from defending itself against a murderous enemy openly calling for the destruction of the State of Israel," the foreign minister wrote. "If the warrants are issued, they will harm IDF commanders and soldiers and encourage the Hamas terror organization and the radical Islamic axis led by Iran against whom we are fighting.

"Israel operates with full adherence to all laws of war," he added, "accompanied by a robust and independent legal system, and provides extensive humanitarian aid to the population in Gaza in collaboration with international bodies, even though Hamas uses the population as human shields, attacks, and complicates the delivery of aid."