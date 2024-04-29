Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Protesters blocking gate to the Kirya: 'Rafah can wait - the hostages can't'

By MAARIV

Following the statement the families of the hostages made at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, protesters blocked the gate to the Kirya in Tel Aviv, chanting "Rafah can wait - the hostages can't," on Sunday.

Israeli official: 'ICC arrest warrents might be issued in secret'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 07:58 PM
Former Mossad agent Yehuda Teicher passes away at age of 100
By WALLA!
04/29/2024 07:48 PM
One injured after rockets from Gaza trigger alarms in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 07:45 PM
Israel strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 06:52 PM
Lufthansa extends cancellation of flights to Tehran until May 9
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 05:11 PM
US military's humanitarian aid pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 04:42 PM
Turkey backs Rutte as next NATO chief, Ankara official says
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 03:47 PM
European states expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by end May
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 03:44 PM
Israeli delegation to go for hostage deal talks in Cairo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 03:44 PM
Hamas leader: 'Leaders to move Jordan if kicked out of Qatar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 03:40 PM
NATO chief, on Kyiv visit, says arms flows to Ukraine will increase
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 03:08 PM
North Koreans discuss trade on rare visit to Iran
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 02:25 PM
MK Benny Gantz injures foot while riding bike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/29/2024 01:58 PM
Floods kill at least 42 in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 11:55 AM
Gaza negotiations progressing but we remain prudent, says French FM
By REUTERS
04/29/2024 10:17 AM