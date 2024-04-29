Following the statement the families of the hostages made at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, protesters blocked the gate to the Kirya in Tel Aviv, chanting "Rafah can wait - the hostages can't," on Sunday.
Protesters blocking gate to the Kirya: 'Rafah can wait - the hostages can't'
