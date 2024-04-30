London police arrest sword-wielding man after reports of stabbing

British police have arrested a man armed with a sword following reports of people having been stabbed during a serious incident in northeast London. However, it was not thought to be terrorism-related, the capital's police force said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old man was arrested after police were called to report a vehicle being driven into a house in the area close to Hainault train station, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect had attacked members of the public and two officers.

"This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will feel shock and alarm," Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. "We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community."

The force said the incident did not appear to be terror-related, and they were not looking for further suspects.

"I am being regularly updated about the incident at Hainault Station this morning," Britain's interior minister James Cleverly said on X. "My thoughts are with those who have been affected."