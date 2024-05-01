IAF kills Gaza terrorists who fired mortar shells at forces

An Israel Air Force aircraft killed terrorists who had fired mortar shells at IDF troops in the center of the Gaza Strip, as part of a joint operation with the 99th Division, the military said on Wednesday.

In addition, the IDF struck the area from which the launch was executed and a terror infrastructure.

The IDF said it had also killed two terrorists who had operated in a terror infrastructure in the vicinity of the troops in the center of the Strip.

The military added that earlier on Wednesday, four defectives were identified in the region of Hulit, having fallen in an open area. No damage or injuries were reported.