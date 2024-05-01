Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF kills Gaza terrorists who fired mortar shells at forces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 1, 2024 20:07

An Israel Air Force aircraft killed terrorists who had fired mortar shells at IDF troops in the center of the Gaza Strip, as part of a joint operation with the 99th Division, the military said on Wednesday. 

In addition, the IDF struck the area from which the launch was executed and a terror infrastructure.

The IDF said it had also killed two terrorists who had operated in a terror infrastructure in the vicinity of the troops in the center of the Strip.  

The military added that earlier on Wednesday, four defectives were identified in the region of Hulit, having fallen in an open area. No damage or injuries were reported. 
   IDF strikes terrorists in Gaza. May 1, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).
Biden to deliver keynote address at US Holocaust Memorial Museum
By HANNAH SARISOHN
05/01/2024 08:58 PM
Colombia to break diplomatic relations with Israel, President Petro says
By REUTERS
05/01/2024 08:28 PM
Biden will address antisemitism during May 7th speech
By REUTERS
05/01/2024 08:18 PM
Blinken: US stance on Rafah operation remains 'unchanged'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2024 08:18 PM
Two houses hit by anti-tank missiles in Shtula, Israel's north - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2024 06:38 PM
Approximately 300 people detained at Columbia University, City College
By REUTERS
05/01/2024 05:06 PM
Turkey to get involved in South Africa's appeal against Israel at ICJ
By REUTERS
05/01/2024 04:36 PM
Secondary school teachers to hold warning strike
By EVE YOUNG
05/01/2024 04:17 PM
Hamas chief Haniyeh's sister released to house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2024 01:51 PM
Rabbi of Samaria: I'll call for Netanyahu to resign after war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2024 01:39 PM
Greeks demand pay rises, condemn Gaza war in May Day protest
By REUTERS
05/01/2024 01:18 PM
Israeli security forces evacuating outpost in central West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2024 11:36 AM
Turkey detains 41 people over alleged ties to Islamic State
By REUTERS
05/01/2024 10:17 AM
United Airlines says flights to Tel Aviv are canceled up to May 9
By REUTERS
05/01/2024 09:58 AM
Only 25% of US interceptors succeeded in Iran attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2024 09:10 AM