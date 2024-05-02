Jerusalem Post
Hamas slams Palestinian Authority for killing a Hamas terrorist in Tulkarm

By WALLA!

A terrorist from Tulkarm, affiliated with Hamas, was killed early Thursday morning after shooting at a Palestinian Authority security patrol, who returned fire, killing the terrorist, according to Israeli media.

Hamas harshly attacked the Palestinian Authority, calling the slain man the "martyr of Tulkarm."

"The pursuit by the PA's security services of [Hamas] resistance fighters in the West Bank is a political shame and a national downfall that only serves the occupation," said a Hamas statement attacking the Palestinian Authority.

"We condemn the attacks by the security services of the Palestinian Authority on our people and our resistance." 

