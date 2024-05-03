Jerusalem Post
Ismail Haniyeh concludes trip to Turkey, returns to Qatar, Hamas says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has returned to Qatar following a two-week trip to Turkey in which he conducted a series of official meetings, the terrorist organization said on Friday.

Some of the officials Haniyeh reportedly met with include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's foreign minister, and the leadership of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Hamas added that Haniyeh was received well by dozens of other Turkish leaders who expressed their solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people. 

 

Woman moderately wounded from shrapnel after IDF intercepts launch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 02:25 PM
Protesters demonstrate against government outside of Benny Gantz's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 01:56 PM
WHO: contingency plan for Rafah incursion is mere 'band-aid'
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 01:23 PM
Rafah operation could be a 'slaughter,' UN official says
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 12:51 PM
Israeli man arrested under suspicion of murdering Palestinian boy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 12:44 PM
Bezalel Smotrich: Hamas looking for defense pact with America
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 12:14 PM
The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago set to recognize Palestinian state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 11:14 AM
Vehicles burned in northern Israeli town of Ramah, arson suspected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 10:13 AM
Settlers attack IDF troops in West Bank, two soldiers wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 10:01 AM
Israeli security cabinet postpones vote on Al Jazeera restriction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 07:25 AM
Lloyd Austin says no indication Hamas planning attack on US troops
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:06 AM
Taiwan says 14 Chinese military planes crossed strait's median line
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 04:08 AM
Ukraine may have talks eventually with Russia, intelligence officer says
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 03:21 AM
Iran-backed militias in Iraq claim to target Israel with cruise missiles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 12:50 AM
Boris Johnson, who introduced voter ID rule, forgets his while voting
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 12:13 AM