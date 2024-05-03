Ismail Haniyeh concludes trip to Turkey, returns to Qatar, Hamas says

Head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has returned to Qatar following a two-week trip to Turkey in which he conducted a series of official meetings, the terrorist organization said on Friday.

Some of the officials Haniyeh reportedly met with include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's foreign minister, and the leadership of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Hamas added that Haniyeh was received well by dozens of other Turkish leaders who expressed their solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people.