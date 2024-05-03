Jerusalem Post
Russia says it will retaliate if Denmark restricts ship movement

By REUTERS

Any Danish move to restrict the freedom of navigation of Russian ships in the Baltic straits will be seen as a hostile act and draw retaliation, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

IDF, ground, air, and naval troops hit terror infrastructure in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 01:39 PM
Russia says it shot down four US-made long range missiles over Crimea
By REUTERS
05/04/2024 11:01 AM
IDF targets terrorists responsible for murder of Elhanan Klein
By MAARIV
05/04/2024 09:32 AM
Explosion seriously wounds three residents in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 05:59 AM
IDF is operating north of Tulkarm, Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 01:45 AM
Israel informs US about plans to begin evacuating civilians from Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 10:08 PM
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah to meet next week in Washington
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:20 PM
US not seen comprehensive plan on Israel's thinking for Rafah operation
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:16 PM
Three bodies found in area where Australian, US tourists went missing
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:47 PM
Hamas confirms delegation to visit Cairo on Saturday - Hamas official
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:31 PM
Canada police arrest 'hit squad members' linked to murder of Sikh leader
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:04 PM
MK Efrat Rayten says she will not run for Labor Party leadership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 06:39 PM
CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:34 PM
Rains in southern Brazil kill at least 39, more than 70 still missing
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 06:11 PM
Families of fallen soldiers protest new head of Military Intelligence
By MATAN WASSERMAN
05/03/2024 05:56 PM