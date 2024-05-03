Any Danish move to restrict the freedom of navigation of Russian ships in the Baltic straits will be seen as a hostile act and draw retaliation, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Russia says it will retaliate if Denmark restricts ship movement
