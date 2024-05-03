Israel gives Hamas one week to accept hostage deal before Rafah op. will begin - report

Israel gave Hamas a week to agree to a cease-fire deal, or the invasion of Rafah will begin, Egyptian officials told the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Egyptian officials claimed that Hamas is seeking a long-term truce and guarantees from the US that a cease-fire will be respected by Israel.

Hamas expressed concern that the latest proposal is still too vague and gives Israel room to restart the fighting.

Israeli figures from across the right slammed the deal when it was announced earlier in the week.