Netanyahu vows Israel will kill Yahya Sinwar, 'just like Haman'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday evening to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, just as the Jewish People brought the death of Haman in the tale of Purim.

"We will unite, fight, and win just as we did in ancient times," Netanyahu said while visiting border guards from the Military Police Corps. "We will enter Rafah and achieve total victory.

"We took out Haman, we will also take out Sinwar," the prime minister vowed.

After again stressing that the IDF would carry out its invasion of Rafah, Netanyahu explained that "absolute evil cannot be defeated when it is left to its own devices."

His comments on Rafah came after US Vice President Kamala Harris warned that it would be "a huge mistake" in an interview Sunday.

Netanyahu takes aim at Iran on Purim

Marking the Purim festival, Netanyahu said: "Over 2,000 years ago in ancient Persia, an antisemitic oppressor attempted to annihilate Jews off the face of this Earth. Today, in modern Persia, a new oppressor has risen - the Islamic Republic.

Netanyahu further accused Iran of ordering Hamas's October 7 attacks on southern Israel. "We saw what one of the oppressor's couriers have done..what Hamas carried out on October 7 is pure evil, just as US President Joe Biden said."

This is a developing story.