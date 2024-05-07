Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges

By REUTERS

A US soldier who was detained in Russia on charges of criminal misconduct was arrested by a Vladivostok court on theft charges, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

Citing the court's press office, RIA said that the soldier, whom the court identified as Gordon Black, is to be detained until July 2.

"The Pervomaisky District Court in Vladivostok arrested the American soldier Gordon Black ... under the 'Theft' article (of Russia's criminal code)," RIA cited the court's spokeswoman as saying.

The US Army, which said on Monday it had been informed about the detention, has not officially named the soldier.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been based in South Korea. Another US official said the soldier was accused of stealing from a woman.

The Russian daily Izvestia, quoting an unnamed source, said the South Korea-based Army sergeant met a woman from Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok on the Internet.

Izvestia said the couple lived together for a time and that he stole 200,000 roubles ($2,196) from her.

Reuters could not independently verify the Izvestia report.

China's Xi, France's Macron call for two-state-solution
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 07:50 AM
Dozens blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, few arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 07:41 AM
UKMTO receives report of maritime incident south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 06:50 AM
US officials: 'Minor gaps in Hamas' proposal'
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 06:41 AM
US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges, RIA reports
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 06:37 AM
Palestinian report: IDF strikes refugee camp Tel al-Sultan in Rafah
By WALLA!
05/07/2024 05:14 AM
US military intercepts Houthi UAV above the Red Sea
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 03:26 AM
Tzav 9 activists block humanitarian aid trucks en route to Gaza
By WALLA!
05/07/2024 02:46 AM
The IDF is about to take over the Palestinian side of Rafah Crossing
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 01:45 AM
Qatar foreign ministry: Hamas response to truce proposal is 'positive'
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:19 AM
US believes Israel's Rafah strikes do not represent a major operation
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:04 AM
UK military personnel's data accessed in hack, BBC reports
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:47 AM
American soldier detained in Russia, US Army says
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:33 AM
Disruptions in Waze and Google Maps across Gush Dan and Jerusalem
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 12:29 AM
Sirens in Israel's south, rockets fall outside Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 11:24 PM