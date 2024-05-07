IDF destroys launchers in the Rafah region responsible for and earlier attack on the Gaza envelope

On Tuesday, approximately 12 launches were identified originating from the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip towards the Eshkol region. Air defense fighters successfully intercepted five launches, while the rest fell in open areas with no casualties.

Less than an hour later, an Air Force aircraft targeted the launching site used for the launches towards Israeli territory, under the guidance of the 215th Fire Division, and destroyed it.

Additionally, on Tuesday, six launches were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip to the Kerem Shalom area. There were no casualties.

Terrorist organization fire prevented the entry of humanitarian aid vehicles to the Strip. The IDF will continue to operate to enable the security conditions for the opening of Kerem Shalom crossing.