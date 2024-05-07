Jerusalem Post
IDF destroys launchers in the Rafah region responsible for and earlier attack on the Gaza envelope

By MAARIV

On Tuesday, approximately 12 launches were identified originating from the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip towards the Eshkol region. Air defense fighters successfully intercepted five launches, while the rest fell in open areas with no casualties.

Less than an hour later, an Air Force aircraft targeted the launching site used for the launches towards Israeli territory, under the guidance of the 215th Fire Division, and destroyed it.

Additionally, on Tuesday, six launches were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip to the Kerem Shalom area. There were no casualties.

Terrorist organization fire prevented the entry of humanitarian aid vehicles to the Strip. The IDF will continue to operate to enable the security conditions for the opening of Kerem Shalom crossing.

Suspicious aerial target intercepted near Eilat, Israel
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 11:39 PM
Heathrow Airport says UK Border force experiencing a nationwide issue
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 11:17 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in six locations in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 08:01 PM
Yoav Gallant discusses Rafah op with IDF soldiers at Gaza Strip border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 06:51 PM
Displaced Gaza border residents can return home in two-three years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 03:59 PM
US repatriates 11 citizens from northeast Syria
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 02:58 PM
PA calls on US to 'intervene immediately' to prevent invasion of Rafah
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 02:11 PM
Ukraine catches Russian agents plotting Zelensky assassination
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:55 PM
Armenia says peace treaty with Azerbaijan may be signed before November
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:53 PM
Hamas says Israeli Rafah incursion aims to undermine ceasefire efforts
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:35 PM
Gaza is 'choked off' from aid since crossing closures, UN agencies say
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:41 PM
Turkey says Israel's Rafah operation is another war crime
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:39 PM
Egypt warns Israel's Rafah operation threatens ceasefire efforts
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:29 PM
Iran says talks with IAEA have been 'positive'
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 11:57 AM
Knife attack kills two, wounds 21 at southwest China hospital
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 11:37 AM