Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Qatar condemns Israel's Rafah operation - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday Israel's actions in Rafah and called for the international community to intervene, according to Israeli media reports. 

Russia says it sees no prospect so far for peace settlement in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 11:53 AM
IDF orders agricultural work not to be carried out near security fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 11:51 AM
Israeli military appears to play down US arms shipment hold-up
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 10:59 AM
Malaysia prepared to engage US on concerns over Iranian oil shipments
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 10:34 AM
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 09:01 AM
Zelensky: Russia used over 50 missiles and 20 drones in attack
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 08:47 AM
Protesters block traffic in Ayalon north, call for a hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 08:08 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in six areas of southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 08:06 AM
US military says Yemen's Houthis launched three drones
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 06:08 AM
Kenya, Somalia strengthen bilateral ties with new collaboration agreement
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
05/08/2024 03:54 AM
US CIA director to travel to Israel on Wednesday for talks with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 12:47 AM
IDF destroys launchers responsible for an earlier attack
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 11:44 PM
Suspicious aerial target intercepted near Eilat, Israel
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 11:39 PM
Heathrow Airport says UK Border force experiencing a nationwide issue
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 11:17 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in six locations in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 08:01 PM