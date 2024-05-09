Biden confirms he's halting US weapons shipments to Israel in CNN interview

President Joe Biden, for the first time, said he'd halt US weapons shipments to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a major operation in Rafah, according to an exclusive interview CNN conducted with the president, which will air later Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Senate Appropriations Committee the US paused one shipment to Israel of payload munitions due to concerns over Rafah.

Biden told CNN that civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of US bombs and other ways Israel goes after population centers.

For months, officials across Biden's administration at the State Department and Pentagon have held meetings and phone calls pleading with their Israeli counterparts to take a more targeted approach to eliminating Hamas' remaining battalions in Rafah.

Biden opposes Rafah operation

Biden's officials have maintained they oppose Netanyahu's current battle plans in Rafah as more than one million Gazans have sought refuge in the southern Gaza city.

“We've also been very clear about the steps that we want to see Israel take” to protect civilians in a major combat situation, Austin said on Wednesday. "The US doesn’t want such a major IDF combat operation to take place, but if it does proceed, our focus is on making sure that we protect the civilians.”

For as long as Netanyahu has foreshadowed his plans to invade Rafah, the Biden administration has faced intense questioning over its response to an operation it doesn't condone.

However, Austin said the US remains committed to supporting Israel's security and right to self-defense.

“Our commitment to Israel is ironclad,” and the US has flown billions in security assistance to Israel, and “we will continue to do what is necessary to support Israel,” he said. “We are currently reviewing some near-term security assistance shipments in the context of the unfolding events in Rafah.”