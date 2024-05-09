Jerusalem Post
Defense Ministry: 25,034 fallen Israeli security forces members since 1860

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's Defense Ministry released data about the number of fallen Israelis that have served in security forces on Thursday.

According to the report, 25,034 people serving in Israel's security forces have fallen since 1860. From Remembrance Day in 2015 until today, 760 Israelis serving in security forces have died, and another 61 disabled soldiers passed away as a result of their disability and were recognized this year. 

760 Israelis serving in security forces have fallen since last year, with 711 killed over the course of Operation Swords of Iron, with 637 serving in the IDF, 39 serving in emergency standby squads, 68 in the Israel Police, and 6 in the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). 

As a result of the ongoing war, 1,294 bereaved parents, 248 widows, 520 orphans, and 2,174 bereaved siblings were classified as bereaved, a total of 4,236.



