Trump slams Biden over conditioning weapons supply to Israel

Trump accuses Biden of taking Hamas's side, reiterates that war wouldn't have happened if he were president.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Updated: MAY 9, 2024 17:19
Former US president Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 6, 2024 (photo credit: WIN MCNAMEE/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Former US president Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 6, 2024
(photo credit: WIN MCNAMEE/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday night after President Joe Biden confirmed that he'd halt US weapons shipments for Gaza if Israel embarks on a major military operation in Rafah where the last Hamas battalions remain. 

"Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza," Trump wrote.

"Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive."

Calls Biden "Crooked Joe"

According to Trump, "Crooked Joe" is taking the side of Hamas just like he sided with the "radical mobs" taking over college campuses. 

Trump said Biden "weak, corrupt and leading the world straight into World War III."

US President Joe Biden (L) and former US president Donald Trump. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters, JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden (L) and former US president Donald Trump. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters, JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

Trump wrote the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine would never have started if he were in the White House. 

"But very soon, we will be back," Trump wrote." And once again demanding PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!" 



Related Tags
US Israel
Donald Trump
Trump Administration
Joe Biden Headline