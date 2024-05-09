Trump slams Biden over conditioning weapons supply to Israel

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday night after President Joe Biden confirmed that he'd halt US weapons shipments for Gaza if Israel embarks on a major military operation in Rafah where the last Hamas battalions remain.

"Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza," Trump wrote.

"Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive."

Calls Biden "Crooked Joe"

According to Trump, "Crooked Joe" is taking the side of Hamas just like he sided with the "radical mobs" taking over college campuses.

Trump said Biden "weak, corrupt and leading the world straight into World War III." US President Joe Biden (L) and former US president Donald Trump. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters, JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

Trump wrote the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine would never have started if he were in the White House.

"But very soon, we will be back," Trump wrote." And once again demanding PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!"