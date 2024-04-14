Donald Trump: Iran attacks wouldn't have happened if I were president

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday night as US forces helped Israel intercept Iranian missiles and UAVs launched at Israel.

"ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK!" Trump wrote. "This should never have been allowed to happen - This would NEVER have happened if I were President!"

Trump falsely claimed "his truth" is the reason why President Joe Biden left his home in Wilmington, Delaware to return to the White House as the situation unfolded.

"Due to universal outrage, and my TRUTH, Crooked Joe Biden has been forced to go back to the White House tonight, instead of tomorrow. Good!" Trump said.

Trump: America supports Israel!

"AMERICA SUPPORTS ISRAEL!" Trump posted. Trump hosted a campaign rally tonight in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania where he began by recognizing Israel. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on May 23, 2017. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

"Before I go any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel. They're under attack right now," Trump said.

"That's because we show great weakness. This would not have been the weakness that we've shown, it's unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that, they know, that everybody knows that."