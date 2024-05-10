Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

State Department report won't find Israel in violation of weapons terms, Axios reports

By HANNAH SARISOHN, REUTERS

A highly anticipated State Department report is expected to be released to Congress on Friday afternoon, which Axios reported will be critical of Israel without concluding it has violated the terms for use of US weapons. 

The Biden administration missed its self-imposed Wednesday deadline to report to Congress on whether Israel is violating international humanitarian law in Gaza in accordance with a National Security Memorandum Biden issued in February. 

According to Axios' reporting, US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew and outgoing US Gaza humanitarian envoy David Satterfield said Israel is not violating international law in a memo sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Reuters reported last month that some senior US do not find Israel's assurances credible. The Reuters report, along with investigations by outside organizations like Amnesty International,  has prompted some lawmakers to call on the Biden administration not to tilt the report toward Israel.

The memorandum bars any recipient of US military assistance from restricting the delivery of humanitarian aid. The report deadline comes amid concern about famine in Gaza and calls from the United States, other governments, and international bodies for Israel to refrain from launching a big offensive against Rafah, a city that Israel calls Hamas fighters' last stronghold but is also the refuge of more than 1 million displaced Palestinian civilians.



Related Tags
Blinken Headline
Hamas senior official says group wants real hostages for prisoners deal
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 09:23 PM
South Africa asks World Court for more measures in Israel genocide case
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 08:47 PM
Dutch artist misses Eurovision rehearsal after 'incident'
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 08:10 PM
Hamas claims Israeli responsbility for no ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 07:37 PM
'Palestine to continue seeking full UN membership'
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 07:03 PM
Israeli Foreign Minister denounces UN decision on Palestinian UN status
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 06:46 PM
IDF announces the names of soldiers who died in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 05:58 PM
Israeli Security Cabinet continues a 'measured' operation in Rafah
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 04:46 PM
113 people died in floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 03:29 PM
Anti-tank missile from Lebanon hits house in Misgav Am - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 02:14 PM
UKMTO receives a report of an incident 195 nm east of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 09:31 AM
Blinken expected to submit highly critical Israel report to congress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 08:14 AM
Man shoots and wounds two police officers in Paris, French media reports
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 12:49 AM
Emergency government could fall apart at any time - KAN report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 09:07 PM
IDF appoints commanders to investigate events of October 7
By AMIR BOHBOT
05/09/2024 08:41 PM