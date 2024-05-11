Jerusalem Post
Israel claims to prevent Hamas from re-establishing military hold in Gaza's Jabalya

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 11, 2024 21:49

Israeli forces operated in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip to prevent Hamas from re-establishing its military capabilities in the area, Israel's military spokesperson said on Saturday.

"We identified in the past weeks attempts by Hamas to rehabilitate its military capabilities in Jabalya. We are operating there to eliminate those attempts," said Daniel Hagari during a briefing to reporters.

Hagari also said that Israeli forces operating in Gaza City's Zeitun district killed about 30 Palestinian terrorists.

In a later report, the IDF stated it was striking Hamas terror targets in the Jabalya area.

This is a developing story.

