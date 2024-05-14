Biden administration believes Israel has enough troops to enter Rafah in expansive op. - CNN

The US believes that Israel has enough troops and manpower in southern Gaza, on the outskirts of Rafah, to enter the city in an operational capacity, two senior Biden administration officials told CNN on Monday.

According to the officials, questions have been raised within the administration about whether Israel has made a final decision to carry out an incursion.

CNN also noted that the US believes that Israel's initial goal of destroying Hamas is not feasible. However, the Biden administration believes that Hamas's capabilities have been "significantly degraded," State Department spokesperson Matt Miller stated.

US seeks comprehensive plan for Palestinians

These officials also highlighted the growing concerns within the Biden administration of the lack of preparations to protect the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, including preparing humanitarian aid, including food, hygiene, and shelter.

CNN quoted National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's comments at the White House on Sunday about American arms transfers to Israel, stating, "The president was clear that he would not supply certain offensive weapons for such an operation would occur." Displaced Palestinians prepare to evacuate a tent camp after Israeli forces launched a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 10, 2024. (credit: Hussam Al Masri/Reuters)

This comes amid tensions following the Biden administration's decision to hold up numerous Boeing-made arms transfers to Israel for at least two weeks after the administration said that they would not support an IDF operation in Rafah without a plan to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian support.

Reuters contributed to this report.