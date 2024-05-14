Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden signs into law ban on Russian nuclear reactor fuel imports

By REUTERS

President Joe Biden signed into law a ban on Russian enriched uranium on Monday, the White House said, in the latest effort by Washington to disrupt President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban on imports of the fuel for nuclear power plants begins in about 90 days, although it allows the Department of Energy to issue waivers in case of supply concerns.

Russia is the world's top supplier of enriched uranium, and about 24% of the enriched uranium used by US nuclear power plants come from the country.

The law also unlocks about $2.7 billion in funding in previous legislation to build out the US uranium fuel industry.

Russian President Putin to visit China, says Chinese state media
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 10:20 AM
Israeli tanks push into built-up areas in eastern Rafah, residents say
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 09:54 AM
Herzog, Halevi honor IDF at annual Independence Day ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 09:51 AM
Israeli fighter jets kill Hezbollah terrorist, strike Hezbollah targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 09:07 AM
US citizen detained in Russia for using obscene language
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 08:21 AM
Egypt considers downgrading diplomatic relations with Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 08:19 AM
Ukraine says it destroyed all 18 drones that Russia launched
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 07:34 AM
Iranian-backed group takes responsibility for UAVs launched at Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 07:29 AM
Google marks Israel's Independence Day with Israeli flag
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 06:28 AM
Freight train derails in Russia's Volgograd due to 'interference'
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 06:02 AM
US successfully intercepts two Houthi UAV and one missile over Red Sea
By WALLA!
05/14/2024 03:50 AM
IDF successfully intercepts UAV, no damage or wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 12:00 AM
Matti Caspi claims Oct. 7 attack happened due to treason
By WALLA!
05/13/2024 11:29 PM
Five IDF soldiers, contractor seriously wounded in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 05:33 PM
High Court rejects IDF, state request to block October 7 investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2024 04:52 PM