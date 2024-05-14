Biden signs into law ban on Russian nuclear reactor fuel imports

President Joe Biden signed into law a ban on Russian enriched uranium on Monday, the White House said, in the latest effort by Washington to disrupt President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban on imports of the fuel for nuclear power plants begins in about 90 days, although it allows the Department of Energy to issue waivers in case of supply concerns.

Russia is the world's top supplier of enriched uranium, and about 24% of the enriched uranium used by US nuclear power plants come from the country.

The law also unlocks about $2.7 billion in funding in previous legislation to build out the US uranium fuel industry.