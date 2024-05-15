Biden says he'll debate Trump twice: 'Make my day'

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn't shown up for a debate," Biden said in a video message posted on X.

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 15, 2024 15:38
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attending the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023 and U.S. President Joe Biden participating in a meeting with Italy's Prime Minister (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID, REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ/FILE PHOTO)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attending the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023 and U.S. President Joe Biden participating in a meeting with Italy's Prime Minister
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID, REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ/FILE PHOTO)

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is willing to debate Republican presidential rival Donald Trump twice before the November 5 election.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for a debate," Biden said in a video message posted on X. "Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Make my day pal. I'll even do it twice."

The Democratic president took a swipe at Trump's legal troubles in the video with an oblique reference to the court schedule in Trump's hush money trial in New York.

"Let's pick the dates"

"So let's pick the dates Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays," Biden said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. (credit: Morry Gash/Reuters)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. (credit: Morry Gash/Reuters)

Trump, who refused to debate his rivals in the Republican primary race, has in recent weeks been challenging Biden to engage in a one-on-one match-up with him, offering to debate the incumbent Democrat "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."



