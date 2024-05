Both of Israel's chief rabbis, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and Rabbi David Lau, told the public to listen to security force instructions and not go to Mount Meron on the holiday of Lag Ba’omer this year in light of the security situation, Israeli media announced on Thursday afternoon.

This statement comes after the IDF announced last week that there will be an official cancellation of the events that take place annually on Lag Ba’omer at Mount Meron.