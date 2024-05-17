Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran arrests 3 Europeans at 'Satanist' gathering along with 260 others, Tasnim says

By REUTERS

 Iranian security forces have arrested more than 260 people, including three European nationals, at a "Satanist" gathering west of the capital Tehran, the semi-official new agency Tasnim reported on Friday.

"Satanist network broken up in Tehran, arrests of three European nationals," Tasnim wrote, adding that those detained comprised 146 men and 115 women and that alcohol -- banned under Iran's Islamic laws -- and psychedelic drugs were seized.

The report did not give the nationality of the Europeans.

War Cabinet to meet for a discussion before for Sullivan's visit
By ANNA BARSKY
05/17/2024 04:27 PM
Britain delivers aid to Gaza via floating pier for first time
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 04:16 PM
Two wounded after Hezbollah sends rocket barrage to Israel's north
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:19 PM
UK is a de facto participant in Ukraine war, says Russian ambassador
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:12 PM
Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:06 PM
Zelensky signs law allowing some convicts to serve in Ukraine's army
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:04 PM
Israel asks World Court to reject South Africa's withdrawal from Gaza re
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 11:38 AM
Israel tells World Court South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 11:31 AM
Aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier, US says
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:31 AM
Brother of 2022 terror attacker arrested for online terror incitement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 08:58 AM
Israel's UN ambassador tells UNSC that hostages should be prioritized
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/17/2024 03:47 AM
Pentagon chief told Israel civilians must be protected before Rafah op.
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 02:39 AM
Settlers injure three IDF soldiers who responded to reports of violence
By MAARIV
05/17/2024 02:20 AM
Korean UN Ambassador chokes up speaking about Israeli hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 01:08 AM
At least five Russian drones strike Kharkiv, regional governor says
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 12:10 AM