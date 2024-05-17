IDF announces that hostage Amit Buskila has been found dead in Gaza

Fashion stylist and hostage Amit Buskila, 28, has been found dead in Gaza, according to the IDF on Friday.

Buskila was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7 while she was on the phone with her Uncle Shimon.

She tried to hide between cars as the terrorists approached but was ultimately unsuccessful. Her uncle heard her pleading with her attackers: “No, no, no,” before she weakly uttered, “I love you,” as gunshots and shouting in Arabic brought the conversation to a sudden end, and the line went dead.

Buskila like many of the hostages had her birthday in captivity, her friends had planned her a suprise 28th birthday party.

This is a developing story.