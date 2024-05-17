Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iraq's Kurdish Regional Security Council announces arrest of top aide of former Islamic State leader

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 17, 2024 21:46

The Kurdish Regional Security Council announced in a statement on Friday that it captured a senior Islamic State figure, Socrates Khalil.

Khalil was known to be a confidant of the late Islamic State leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"After spending five years in Turkey, Khalil returned to Kurdistan with a forged passport and was swiftly apprehended," the statement said.

Khalil made bombs for the Islamic State and was entrusted by al-Baghdadi with various major operations, the statement added, saying that he was instrumental in the 2014 Islamic State takeover of Mosul, and participated in many battles against Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga forces.

Senior Islamic Group commander killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 10:16 PM
US State Dept warns international terrorism risk to LGBT community
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 10:08 PM
White House's Sullivan traveling to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 10:02 PM
Hamas says it rejects any military presence on Palestinian land, Gaza
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:27 PM
Russian media reports blast at St Petersburg military academy
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:17 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 07:46 PM
Gunmen kill three foreign tourists in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 07:40 PM
Sgt. Ben Avishay fell in combat in the north of the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 07:27 PM
IDF accidentally drop unexploded ordinance on Israeli town near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 04:57 PM
War Cabinet to meet for a discussion before for Sullivan's visit
By ANNA BARSKY
05/17/2024 04:27 PM
Britain delivers aid to Gaza via floating pier for first time
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 04:16 PM
Two wounded after Hezbollah sends rocket barrage to Israel's north
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:19 PM
UK is a de facto participant in Ukraine war, says Russian ambassador
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:12 PM
Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:06 PM
Zelensky signs law allowing some convicts to serve in Ukraine's army
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 03:04 PM