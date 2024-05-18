PA to return to Gaza, Saudi-normalization in Arab-American ‘day-after’ plan - report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers representing the “Arab Six” met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh in April to discuss a vision for the “day after” the war in Gaza, according to a Saturday report from the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Ahkbar, citing a document received by the Lebanese publication.

The “Arab Six” includes Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the Emirates, Qatar, and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

According to the document received by Al-Ahkbar, the plan for the "day after" the war, which is divided into two stages, would result in, among other things, a lasting peace process and the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The report noted that the plan's second phase could not come until the completion of the first.

First phase of the 'day after' plan

The first phase of the "day after" plan reportedly stipulates the need for a ceasefire, achieving the prerequisites for international recognition of a Palestinian state, Israel's acceptance of the PA's return to the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages in Hamas captivity in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the formation of a technocratic government in Gaza to rebuild the Strip. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 28, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

The government would reportedly consist of PA members and an unspecified "technocratic committee."

Phase two of the plan

According to the report, the document outlines that in the second phase of the plan, a peace process would commence which would include Israel-Saudi normalization.

Additionally, Gaza would undergo rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Also, final status negotiations regarding the status of refugees, Jerusalem, Israeli settlements, and Israel and a Palestinian state would begin.

Fourthly, the Palestine Liberation Organization would be revitalized, and there would be internal reconciliation between the various Palestinian factions. Hamas would reportedly be disarmed and integrated into this body.