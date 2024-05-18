Two launches identified crossing from Lebanon, IDF strikes Hezbollah launcher overnight

Two launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of Biranit, the IDF reported on Saturday afternoon. No injuries or damages were reported.

IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher and military compounds overnight in the areas of Kounine and Khiam in southern Lebanon, the military added.

IDF conducts overnight strikes in Kounine and Khiam, May 18, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson Unit)

Additionally, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Hanine in southern Lebanon.

This is a developing story.