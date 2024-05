The Israel Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorist Azmi Abu Daqqa on Saturday, an operative in Hamas’ procurement department who was actively involved in the smuggling of weapons and terror funds in the Gaza Strip.

Elimination of the terrorist Azmi Abu Daqqa, May 19, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets, including two tactical-level Hamas commanders who were preparing to attack IDF troops in the Rafah area.