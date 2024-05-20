Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia sends 2 planes, helicopter, and 50 personnel to Iran to assist in finding Raisi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a conversation with the First Vice President, the special assistant to the Russian President stated that, by Putin's order, two advanced aircrafts with special helicopters and 50 professional mountain rescue personnel will be dispatched to Tabriz, Iranian media reported on Sunday overnight.

Turkey sends drones, helicopter carrying night-vision equipment to Iran
By MAARIV
05/19/2024 11:04 PM
Saudi king suffering from lung infection, to receive treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 10:47 PM
Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan that killed three Spaniards
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 09:51 PM
Israelis torch Palestinian cars after attacking suspected aid trucks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 09:36 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says deeply saddened by Iran accident
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 09:23 PM
Additional sexual assault complaint filed against Rabbi Thau
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 08:38 PM
Shots fired near Israeli vehicle in northern West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 07:56 PM
Boat collision on Danube in Hungary, two dead and five are missing
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 07:07 PM
Iran's state TV carries prayers for Raisi after helicopter incident
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 06:33 PM
IDF announces name of soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 06:12 PM
Russian attacks in Kharkiv region kill another five
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 03:14 PM
IDF confirms elimination of senior Hamas operative Azmi Abu Daqqa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 02:42 PM
Israeli forces eliminate terrorists and destroy launchers in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 02:10 PM
Jordan demands investigation of 'war crimes' in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/19/2024 01:45 PM
Hezbollah claims responsibility for anti-tank missiles fired at Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 12:23 PM