In a conversation with the First Vice President, the special assistant to the Russian President stated that, by Putin's order, two advanced aircrafts with special helicopters and 50 professional mountain rescue personnel will be dispatched to Tabriz, Iranian media reported on Sunday overnight.
Russia sends 2 planes, helicopter, and 50 personnel to Iran to assist in finding Raisi
By MAARIV05/19/2024 11:04 PM
By REUTERS05/19/2024 09:51 PM
By REUTERS05/19/2024 09:23 PM
By REUTERS05/19/2024 07:07 PM
By REUTERS05/19/2024 06:33 PM
By REUTERS05/19/2024 03:14 PM
By REUTERS05/19/2024 01:45 PM