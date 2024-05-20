Jerusalem Post
Gallant to US national security advisor: 'We are committed to expanding ground operation in Rafah'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 20, 2024 11:49

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Israel is committed to expanding the ground operation in Rafah during a meeting on Monday morning, Israeli media reported.

Gallant presented Sullivan with Israel's evacuation plan for the Palestinians residing in the Rafah area. The defense minister emphasized to the national security advisor that expanding the ground operation in Rafah is part of Israel's duty to dismantle Hamas and return the hostages.

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli media reported. 

