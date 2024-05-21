Jerusalem Post
Large fire breaks out in Metula, northern Israel, following rocket fire from Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Two firefighting teams from the Fire and Rescue Authority of the Galilee-Golan station have been working since Monday evening to put out a fire that broke out in an open area in Metula after rocket fire from Lebanon ignited the blaze, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. 

The firefighters worked alongside teams from the Nature and Parks Authority and volunteers from the emergency standby squads in Metula.

The emergency responders were equipped with a fire truck and trained to extinguish the fire and conduct rescue operations until the firefighters arrived. 

This is a developing story. 



