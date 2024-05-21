Jerusalem Post
Israeli law enforcement shuts down 'Associated Press' broadcast in Sderot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli law enforcement confiscated "The Associated Press" broadcasting equipment from its Sderot branch on Tuesday, according to a "CBS" report. 

According to reports, officials from the Communications Ministry arrived at AP's Sderot office and handed the staff a piece of paper signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, alleging the outpost was violating Israel's new media law which restricts certain broadcasts and includes a ban on Al Jazeera.                                                                 

AP reported that shortly before the equipment was confiscated, it was being used to broadcast a general view of northern Gaza. Israel's military censorship rule prohibit broadcasts of details like troops movements that could endanger soldiers, however AP claim the live shot was purely showing smoke rising over the territory.

This is a developing story.

